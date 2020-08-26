Fort Hood Troopers Conduct ESB/EIB Patrolling Testing

Troopers from units across Fort Hood test their patrolling skills as a part of the coveted Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) qualification, Fort Hood, Texas, August 26, 2020. The ESB and EIB qualification tests the Soldiers knowledge on basic Infantry and basic Soldier skills. If they qualify, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Calab Franklin)
