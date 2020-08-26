Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS HI-RAIN

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2020. This exercise allowed the Marines to increase their proficiency in mobilizing from an aircraft to a firing location, executing a firing mission, and quickly exfiltrate to receive future missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 23:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765023
    VIRIN: 200828-M-HM068-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107963151
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS HI-RAIN, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    3rd Battalion
    Okinawa
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
    HIMARS
    Kadena Air Base
    12th Marines
    3rd MARDIV
    HI-RAIN

