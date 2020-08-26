HIMARS HI-RAIN

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2020. This exercise allowed the Marines to increase their proficiency in mobilizing from an aircraft to a firing location, executing a firing mission, and quickly exfiltrate to receive future missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)