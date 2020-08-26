U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2020. This exercise allowed the Marines to increase their proficiency in mobilizing from an aircraft to a firing location, executing a firing mission, and quickly exfiltrate to receive future missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 23:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765023
|VIRIN:
|200828-M-HM068-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107963151
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HIMARS HI-RAIN, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS
