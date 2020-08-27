Commander's COVID-19 Q&A Session - Aug. 27, 2020

The 624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, provides COVID-19 updates to Reserve Citizen Airmen in Hawaii and Guam. These Commander updates ensure Pacific Warriors in Hawaii and Guam are informed and prepared as the pandemic continues.
08.27.2020
|08.27.2020 18:04
|Briefings
|765022
|200827-F-PL960-1001
|DOD_107963150
|00:04:12
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
