    Commander's COVID-19 Q&A Session - Aug. 27, 2020

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    624th Regional Support Group

    The 624th Regional Support Group Commander, Col. Athanasia Shinas, provides COVID-19 updates to Reserve Citizen Airmen in Hawaii and Guam. These Commander updates ensure Pacific Warriors in Hawaii and Guam are informed and prepared as the pandemic continues.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 18:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765022
    VIRIN: 200827-F-PL960-1001
    Filename: DOD_107963150
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's COVID-19 Q&A Session - Aug. 27, 2020, by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience
    624th Regional Support Group
    624th RSG
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 response
    Make It Count

