    Coast Guard conducts overflight assessments along Louisiana West Coast

    CAMERON, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an overflight along Hwy 82 between White Lake and Cameron, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020, where there was flooding caused by Hurricane Laura. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765019
    VIRIN: 200827-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_107963089
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CAMERON, LA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts overflight assessments along Louisiana West Coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    USCG
    NOLA
    8th District
    Coast Guard
    D8
    hurricane response
    Laura
    Post-storm
    Storm2020

