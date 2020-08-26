A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an overflight along Hwy 82 between White Lake and Cameron, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020, where there was flooding caused by Hurricane Laura. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Ross)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765019
|VIRIN:
|200827-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107963089
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|CAMERON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts overflight assessments along Louisiana West Coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT