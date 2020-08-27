Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than $228 million in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) crew offloads approximately 11,500 pounds of cocaine and approximately 17,000 pounds of marijuana, Aug. 27, 2020, Port Everglades, Florida. The drugs were interdicted by crews from Coast Guard Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620), Cutter Hamilton and USS Shamal (PC 13), USS Nitze (DDG 94), while on patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean from suspected drug smuggling vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen and Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765015
    VIRIN: 200827-G-JQ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_107963055
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than $228 million in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades, by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

