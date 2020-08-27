Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than $228 million in cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades

The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL 753) crew offloads approximately 11,500 pounds of cocaine and approximately 17,000 pounds of marijuana, Aug. 27, 2020, Port Everglades, Florida. The drugs were interdicted by crews from Coast Guard Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620), Cutter Hamilton and USS Shamal (PC 13), USS Nitze (DDG 94), while on patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean from suspected drug smuggling vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen and Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray)
