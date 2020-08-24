This video welcomes newcomers to Fort Steward direct from the Command General, MG Tony Aguto. He welcomes new soldiers to the area and describes the benefits of being stationed in coastal Georgia
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 15:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|765010
|VIRIN:
|200827-A-ET609-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107963032
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|US
This work, Fort Stewart Newcomers Brief, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
