    Fort Stewart Newcomers Breif

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    This video welcomes newcomers to Fort Steward direct from the Command General, MG Tony Aguto. He welcomes new soldiers to the area and describes the benefits of being stationed in coastal Georgia

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 15:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765010
    VIRIN: 200827-A-ET609-002
    Filename: DOD_107963032
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Newcomers Breif, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3ID
    50th Public Affairs Detachment

