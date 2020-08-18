P-S GAR Spotlight: Introducing Col. James Smith

In this week's P-S GAR spotlight, Col. James Smith, commander of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison, discusses his 20-plus year career, leadership philosophy, and other burning questions (is a hotdog a sandwich?) during an exclusive sit-down interview.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 15:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|765008
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-BV344-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107963005
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
