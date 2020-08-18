Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-S GAR Spotlight: Introducing Col. James Smith

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn and Paul Honnick

    P-S Garrison Peterson Public Affairs

    In this week's P-S GAR spotlight, Col. James Smith, commander of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison, discusses his 20-plus year career, leadership philosophy, and other burning questions (is a hotdog a sandwich?) during an exclusive sit-down interview.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 15:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 765008
    VIRIN: 200827-F-BV344-002
    Filename: DOD_107963005
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-S GAR Spotlight: Introducing Col. James Smith, by SSgt Jared Bunn and Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interview
    leadership
    space
    spotlight
    Colorado
    USSF
    Colorado Springs
    Space Force
    Peterson-Schriever Garrison
    P-S GAR
    P-S GAR Spotlight

