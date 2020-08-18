Meet the Commander: Peterson-Schriever Garrison

Col. James Smith, commander of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison, discusses the mission of the largest garrison recently activated under the U.S. Space Force. P-S GAR is responsible for supporting Airmen and Space Delta missions in 22 locations around the world.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 15:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|765007
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-BV344-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107963004
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
