To be biased is to be human. You're biased, but so am I. We all are. If we can't acknowledge our biases, or worse yet, if we don't try to, we are inviting them to divide us. Let's take a pause. Let's Listen. Let's Talk. Lets change for the better. Aim High Airman.
|07.31.2020
|08.27.2020 14:42
|Video Productions
|765005
|200731-O-AC590-380
|DOD_107962986
|00:03:13
|US
This work, Heritage Today - Unconscious Bias, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
