Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heritage Today - Unconscious Bias

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Video by Billy Barth 

    Airman

    To be biased is to be human. You're biased, but so am I. We all are. If we can't acknowledge our biases, or worse yet, if we don't try to, we are inviting them to divide us. Let's take a pause. Let's Listen. Let's Talk. Lets change for the better. Aim High Airman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765005
    VIRIN: 200731-O-AC590-380
    Filename: DOD_107962986
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Today - Unconscious Bias, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pace
    Heritage Today Video Series
    Heritage Today
    Unconscious Bias

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT