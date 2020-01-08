C-130J 4-ship formation flight

U.S. Air Force Reserve aircrews from the 327th Airlift Squadron conduct a 4-ship formation flight C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Aug. 1, 2020. The training flight tested aircrew on their tactical combat airlift skills such as cargo airdrop, formation flights, and low level flying techniques.
