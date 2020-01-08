Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J 4-ship formation flight

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    U.S. Air Force Reserve aircrews from the 327th Airlift Squadron conduct a 4-ship formation flight C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark., Aug. 1, 2020. The training flight tested aircrew on their tactical combat airlift skills such as cargo airdrop, formation flights, and low level flying techniques.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764997
    VIRIN: 200801-F-XD998-145
    Filename: DOD_107962865
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    C130
    RestoreReadiness
    HerkNation
    RITV
    ReservReady

