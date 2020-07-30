Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd Infantry Division's Marne Reception Center Welcome Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The command team of the Marne Reception Center at Fort Stewart, GA welcome newcomers and inform them of what to expect while in-processing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 14:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 764995
    VIRIN: 200730-A-CB603-843
    Filename: DOD_107962798
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division's Marne Reception Center Welcome Video, by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Rock of the Marne
    Top of the Rock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT