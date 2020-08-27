Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: First Joint Trip for New Senior Leaders Focused on Training & Tech

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force features the first joint trip by the new senior leadership team, the first Agility Prime flying car demonstration, and how a bomber unit stays ready for deployment during the pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: First Joint Trip for New Senior Leaders Focused on Training & Tech, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

