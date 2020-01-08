Col. Matthew Calhoun Assumption of Command Ceremony

Col. Matthew Calhoun assumed command of the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, August 1, 2020. Calhoun, the former 131st Vice Commander, succeeds Brig. Gen. Kenneth Eaves, who was promoted in July 2020 to serve as the Assistant Adjutant General, Air for the Missouri National Guard, and who presided over the ceremony. The 131st is the ANG's only B-2 Spirit stealth bomber wing, and provides strategic deterrence and combat strike capability at any time, anywhere across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Stephen Froeber)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 13:11
|Location:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
