    Col. Matthew Calhoun Assumption of Command Ceremony

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Stephen Froeber 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Col. Matthew Calhoun assumed command of the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, August 1, 2020. Calhoun, the former 131st Vice Commander, succeeds Brig. Gen. Kenneth Eaves, who was promoted in July 2020 to serve as the Assistant Adjutant General, Air for the Missouri National Guard, and who presided over the ceremony. The 131st is the ANG's only B-2 Spirit stealth bomber wing, and provides strategic deterrence and combat strike capability at any time, anywhere across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Stephen Froeber)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764988
    VIRIN: 200801-Z-PG788-1001
    Filename: DOD_107962720
    Length: 00:28:47
    Location: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Matthew Calhoun Assumption of Command Ceremony, by MSgt Stephen Froeber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Missouri National Guard
    Assumption of Command
    B-2 Spirit
    131st Bomb Wing
    131BW

