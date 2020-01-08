Col. Matthew Calhoun Assumption of Command Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Matthew Calhoun assumed command of the 131st Bomb Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, August 1, 2020. Calhoun, the former 131st Vice Commander, succeeds Brig. Gen. Kenneth Eaves, who was promoted in July 2020 to serve as the Assistant Adjutant General, Air for the Missouri National Guard, and who presided over the ceremony. The 131st is the ANG's only B-2 Spirit stealth bomber wing, and provides strategic deterrence and combat strike capability at any time, anywhere across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Stephen Froeber)