    Esper Discusses Free, Open Indo-Pacific

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper speaks on “Advancing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific” at the Asia Pacific Center for Pacific Studies in Honolulu, Aug. 26, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 11:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 764982
    Filename: DOD_107962668
    Length: 00:45:44
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Esper Discusses Free, Open Indo-Pacific, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

