    ACFT: Deadlift how to

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Video by Tiffany Wood 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Drill sergeant's Aaron Colbert and Joshua Vazquez, both with the 84th Chemical Battalion, provide tips and techniques, as well as common errors to avoid, to help maximize your dead lift.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 10:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 764969
    VIRIN: 200714-A-A4605-001
    Filename: DOD_107962583
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT: Deadlift how to, by Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIT
    Fort Leonard Wood
    IMT
    BCT
    FLW
    84th Chemical Battalion
    ACFT

