Drill sergeant's Aaron Colbert and Joshua Vazquez, both with the 84th Chemical Battalion, provide tips and techniques, as well as common errors to avoid, to help maximize your dead lift.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 10:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|764969
|VIRIN:
|200714-A-A4605-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107962583
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACFT: Deadlift how to, by Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
