Aerial footage of U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flying towards the D-37 Range in Nadarzyce, Poland, 24 August 2020. During the sortie pilots dropped inert guided bombing units, variation 12 and 38 (GBU-12s / GBU-38s) as well as fired 20mm ammunition. They also deployed flare, which can deter heatseeking enemy anti-aircraft missiles.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764968
|VIRIN:
|200824-F-VD885-689
|Filename:
|DOD_107962581
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|ŁASK AIR BASE, PL
This work, 480th EFS Aerial Footage of Inert Bomb Dropping (Entire Sortie), by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
