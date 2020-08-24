480th EFS Aerial Footage of Inert Bomb Dropping (Entire Sortie)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial footage of U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flying towards the D-37 Range in Nadarzyce, Poland, 24 August 2020. During the sortie pilots dropped inert guided bombing units, variation 12 and 38 (GBU-12s / GBU-38s) as well as fired 20mm ammunition. They also deployed flare, which can deter heatseeking enemy anti-aircraft missiles.