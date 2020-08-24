Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th EFS Aerial Footage of Inert Bomb Dropping (Entire Sortie)

    ŁASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    08.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aerial footage of U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron flying towards the D-37 Range in Nadarzyce, Poland, 24 August 2020. During the sortie pilots dropped inert guided bombing units, variation 12 and 38 (GBU-12s / GBU-38s) as well as fired 20mm ammunition. They also deployed flare, which can deter heatseeking enemy anti-aircraft missiles.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764968
    VIRIN: 200824-F-VD885-689
    Filename: DOD_107962581
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: ŁASK AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS Aerial Footage of Inert Bomb Dropping (Entire Sortie), by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    USAFE
    Bomb
    Ammo
    52 FW
    EUCOM
    Polish air force
    ADR 20-4

