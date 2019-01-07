"HIGH GROUND" US Air Force Reserve MISSION 2020 (Short version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764967" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With unmatched persistence and expertise across every domain, Reserve Citizen Airmen contribute to the leading edge in Air, Space, Cyber and the Joint All Domain Command and Control structure. Then, now, and in the future, Reserve Citizen Airmen maintain America's "High Ground". Reserve Citizen Airmen will always be ready for what's next! MISSION 2020



(SHORT VERSION)