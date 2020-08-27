Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews launch to begin first post-storm overflight assessments along with search and rescue surveillance Aug. 27, 2020 in the vicinity of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard aircrews are repared to assist people in need in areas that are impacted by Hurriance Laura as well as to conduct post-storm damage assessment overflights. (U.S. Coast Guard vidoe courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764961
|VIRIN:
|200827-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107962545
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard aircrew launch for post-storm flight assessments, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
