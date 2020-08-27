Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew launch for post-storm flight assessments

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews launch to begin first post-storm overflight assessments along with search and rescue surveillance Aug. 27, 2020 in the vicinity of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard aircrews are repared to assist people in need in areas that are impacted by Hurriance Laura as well as to conduct post-storm damage assessment overflights. (U.S. Coast Guard vidoe courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764961
    VIRIN: 200827-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_107962545
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew launch for post-storm flight assessments, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    USCG
    NOLA
    8th District
    Coast Guard
    D8
    hurricane response
    Laura
    Post-storm
    Storm2020

