Coast Guard aircrew launch for post-storm flight assessments

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews launch to begin first post-storm overflight assessments along with search and rescue surveillance Aug. 27, 2020 in the vicinity of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard aircrews are repared to assist people in need in areas that are impacted by Hurriance Laura as well as to conduct post-storm damage assessment overflights. (U.S. Coast Guard vidoe courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)