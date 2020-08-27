Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SOUTHCOM Making A Difference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A SOUTHCOM motivational video that supports SOUTHCOM awareness by messaging broad themes of Enduring Promise and Lines of Effort to inform external and internal audiences of SOUTHCOM missions and activities in the region.


    Produced by Jason Carmona and John Ciccarrelli Edited by John Ciccarrelli Narrated by MAJ Costadoni, Cecil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 10:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764960
    VIRIN: 200827-D-YR030-540
    Filename: DOD_107962539
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Making A Difference, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #SOUTHCOM #EnduringPromise #PromesaDuradera #LazosPermanentes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT