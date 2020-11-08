Georgia National Guard takes part in Saber Junction 20

Georgia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Division participated in exercise Saber Junction 20 Aug. of 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7 ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (Video by Spc. Ravenne Eschbach)
