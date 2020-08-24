480th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon Drops Inert GBU-12 and Deploys Flare

A U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron drops an inert guided bombing unit, variation 12 (GBU-12) over the D-37 Range in Nadarzyce, Poland, 24 August 2020. During the sortie, the pilot also deployed flare, which can deter heatseeking enemy anti-aircraft missiles.
Bomb drop and flares are in slow motion as well as full speed.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 10:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764952
|VIRIN:
|200824-F-VD885-863
|Filename:
|DOD_107962317
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ŁASK AIR BASE, PL
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
