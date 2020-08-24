Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    480th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon Drops Inert GBU-12 and Deploys Flare

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ŁASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    08.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron drops an inert guided bombing unit, variation 12 (GBU-12) over the D-37 Range in Nadarzyce, Poland, 24 August 2020. During the sortie, the pilot also deployed flare, which can deter heatseeking enemy anti-aircraft missiles.

    Bomb drop and flares are in slow motion as well as full speed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764952
    VIRIN: 200824-F-VD885-863
    Filename: DOD_107962317
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ŁASK AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon Drops Inert GBU-12 and Deploys Flare, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Ammo
    52 FW
    EUCOM
    Polish air force
    GBU-12
    Bomb Build
    ADR 20-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT