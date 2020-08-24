480th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon Drops Inert GBU-12 and Deploys Flare

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron drops an inert guided bombing unit, variation 12 (GBU-12) over the D-37 Range in Nadarzyce, Poland, 24 August 2020. During the sortie, the pilot also deployed flare, which can deter heatseeking enemy anti-aircraft missiles.



Bomb drop and flares are in slow motion as well as full speed.