379th AEW conducts emergency readiness training

Airmen deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, put their training to the test during an emergency readiness training exercise on Aug. 20, 2020. They evaluated a simulated casualty and notified an ambulatory team before calling a mortuary affairs team for transportation, all while maintaining consistent communication with various entities across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)
