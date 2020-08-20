Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    379th AEW conducts emergency readiness training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, put their training to the test during an emergency readiness training exercise on Aug. 20, 2020. They evaluated a simulated casualty and notified an ambulatory team before calling a mortuary affairs team for transportation, all while maintaining consistent communication with various entities across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 07:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764951
    VIRIN: 200820-F-XF897-1002
    Filename: DOD_107962316
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW conducts emergency readiness training, by SSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    readiness
    training
    379AEW
    AUAB
    379EMSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT