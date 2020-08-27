Beginning August 31st 2020, the 39th Comptroller Squadron will be launching the comptroller service portal which will allow customers to create inquiries online for any finance related issues they might be experiencing.
Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 06:28
Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764944
VIRIN:
|200827-F-EZ689-386
|Filename:
|DOD_107962278
|Length:
|00:01:01
Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Comptroller Service Portal, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
