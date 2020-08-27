Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Comptroller Service Portal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Beginning August 31st 2020, the 39th Comptroller Squadron will be launching the comptroller service portal which will allow customers to create inquiries online for any finance related issues they might be experiencing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 06:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764944
    VIRIN: 200827-F-EZ689-386
    Filename: DOD_107962278
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comptroller Service Portal, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Finance
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    39th ABW
    39th CPTS
    39th Comptroller Squadron
    Comptroller Service Portal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT