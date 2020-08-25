Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks self-reflection during COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764940" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visit historic Shrine Park located at Sagami General Depot, Japan, and discusses using the time during the COVID-19 pandemic to do some self-reflection and forgiveness. Being able to forgive yourself requires empathy, compassion, kindness, and understanding. Whether you are trying to work through a minor mistake or one that impacts all areas of your life, all of us make mistakes at times and we need to be able to forgive ourselves. Please like and share the Chaplain's Neighborhood series of resiliency talks until 'Together We Win.'