    Aerial Refuel

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad 

    129th Rescue Wing

    B-Roll: California Air National Guard, HC-130J Combat King II, assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California receives fuel from an Air Force Reserve, KC-135 Stratotanker assigned with the 940th Air Refueling Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California during an aerial refueling operation, August 26, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764938
    VIRIN: 200826-Z-QQ538-002
    Filename: DOD_107962229
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Refuel, by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC135 Stratotanker
    Air Force Reserve
    California Air National Guard
    129th Rescue Wing
    aerial refuel
    HC-130J Combat King II
    940th Air Refueling Wing

