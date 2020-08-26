B-Roll: California Air National Guard, HC-130J Combat King II, assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California receives fuel from an Air Force Reserve, KC-135 Stratotanker assigned with the 940th Air Refueling Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California during an aerial refueling operation, August 26, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Aerial Refuel, by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
