Overwater Rescue

B-Roll: California Air National Guard, Guardian Angel pararescue team with the 131st Rescue Squadron, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California perform static line jump from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during a rescue mission 1150 nautical miles off the coast of San Francisco, August 26, 2020. The team is responding to a search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a large container vessel, Ocean Applaud. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad)