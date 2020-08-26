Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overwater Rescue

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad 

    129th Rescue Wing

    B-Roll: California Air National Guard, Guardian Angel pararescue team with the 131st Rescue Squadron, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California perform static line jump from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during a rescue mission 1150 nautical miles off the coast of San Francisco, August 26, 2020. The team is responding to a search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a large container vessel, Ocean Applaud. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CA, US
    TAGS

    SAR
    search and rescue
    pararescue
    California Air National Guard
    129th Rescue Wing
    Guardian Angel
    131st Rescue Squadron

