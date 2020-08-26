B-Roll: California Air National Guard, Guardian Angel pararescue team with the 131st Rescue Squadron, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California perform static line jump from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during a rescue mission 1150 nautical miles off the coast of San Francisco, August 26, 2020. The team is responding to a search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a large container vessel, Ocean Applaud. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764937
|VIRIN:
|200826-Z-QQ538-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107962228
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Overwater Rescue, by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
