USARPAC Best Warrior Highlights

USARPAC soldiers from around the Indo-Pacific region, just completed the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition, an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.
This year, there are competitors competing at Camp Humphreys, South Korea; Fort Shafter, Helemano Military Reservation, Schofield Barracks and Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii; Fort Wainwright, Alaska and Camp Zama, Japan.
