What does Women's Equality Day mean to you?

Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying U.S. women the right to vote.

Today, Women’s Equality Day celebrates the achievements of women’s rights and reminds us of the women who paved the way for women to serve and fight alongside men in combat today.