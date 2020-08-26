Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers participate in Virtual Knowledge Board

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers representing the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Knowledge Board portion of USARPAC's Best Warrior Competition at 25th Infantry Division Headquarters on Schofield Barracks on August 25, 2020. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition took place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 00:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764927
    VIRIN: 200826-A-RN631-900
    Filename: DOD_107962098
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers participate in Virtual Knowledge Board, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade
    USARPAC BWC 2020
    USARPAC BWC 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT