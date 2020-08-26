Soldiers representing the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Knowledge Board portion of USARPAC's Best Warrior Competition at 25th Infantry Division Headquarters on Schofield Barracks on August 25, 2020. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition took place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 00:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764927
|VIRIN:
|200826-A-RN631-900
|Filename:
|DOD_107962098
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers participate in Virtual Knowledge Board, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
