USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers participate in Virtual Knowledge Board

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764927" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers representing the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Knowledge Board portion of USARPAC's Best Warrior Competition at 25th Infantry Division Headquarters on Schofield Barracks on August 25, 2020. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition took place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)