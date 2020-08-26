Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HIMARS COMMEX B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, coordinate simulated firing missions with the Air Force's 623rd Air Control Squadron during a digital communication exercise on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. The communication exercise afforded Marines and Airmen the opportunity to improve their interoperability and capability to communicate real-time targeting information. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 06:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764923
    VIRIN: 200827-M-HM068-002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_107962046
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS COMMEX B-Roll, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    3rd Battalion
    Okinawa
    HIMARS
    Kadena Air Base
    12th Marines
    3rd MARDIV
    COMMEX
    HIMARS COMMEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT