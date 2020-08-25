75th Anniversary V-J day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764921" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The owners of several aircraft from around the country displayed their "Warbirds" in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 25, 2020. The owners plan to have their planes flown in formation for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.