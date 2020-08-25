The owners of several aircraft from around the country displayed their "Warbirds" in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 25, 2020. The owners plan to have their planes flown in formation for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 22:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764921
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-JY808-596
|Filename:
|DOD_107962043
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th Anniversary V-J day, by PV2 Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
