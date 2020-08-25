Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Anniversary V-J day

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Pvt. Carlie Lopez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The owners of several aircraft from around the country displayed their "Warbirds" in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 25, 2020. The owners plan to have their planes flown in formation for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary V-J day, by PV2 Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

