Coast Guard cutter crews encounter shark during swim call while patrolling Oceania

Petty Officer 1st Class Samuel Cintron, a maritime enforcement specialist aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756), fires on a 6-8' shark that surfaced and swam toward Kimball crewmembers in the water while the cutter was deployed to Oceania, August 21, 2020.
Cintron was standing shark watch during the cutter's swim call when the shark surfaced and got close to the nearly 40 crewmembers swimming, fortunately everyone safely cleared the water, and the shark appeared uninjured as it swam away.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer A.J. LaBarr
