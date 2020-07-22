Airmen firing downrange

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764916" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers train on the range for weapons qualification during the AMLO summit. Imagery collected: handing off weapons & ammo, filling magazines with live ammo, opening/assembling weapons from case, swapping weapons, checking targets, firing close-range, firing further out, night vision goggle firing, instructor speaking through microphone, cleaning up used shells. A portion of the footage is from a GoPro Hero 8 and an NVG lens. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.