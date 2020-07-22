621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers train on the range for weapons qualification during the AMLO summit. Imagery collected: handing off weapons & ammo, filling magazines with live ammo, opening/assembling weapons from case, swapping weapons, checking targets, firing close-range, firing further out, night vision goggle firing, instructor speaking through microphone, cleaning up used shells. A portion of the footage is from a GoPro Hero 8 and an NVG lens. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764916
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-XC220-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107961986
|Length:
|00:06:50
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen firing downrange, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
