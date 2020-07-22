Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen firing downrange

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers train on the range for weapons qualification during the AMLO summit. Imagery collected: handing off weapons & ammo, filling magazines with live ammo, opening/assembling weapons from case, swapping weapons, checking targets, firing close-range, firing further out, night vision goggle firing, instructor speaking through microphone, cleaning up used shells. A portion of the footage is from a GoPro Hero 8 and an NVG lens. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764916
    VIRIN: 200722-F-XC220-2001
    Filename: DOD_107961986
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen firing downrange, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

