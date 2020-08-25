Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORW: Fire Team Army Warrior Task Lanes

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fire team Army Warrior Task lanes. Scenes include mission briefing, movement drills, interacting with local nationals, searching a suspected hostile actor, reacting to contact, artillery simulator explosions, treating a casualty and a firefight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764884
    VIRIN: 200825-A-SX453-002
    Filename: DOD_107961575
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: LAKELAND, FL, US
    Hometown: PALATKA, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORW: Fire Team Army Warrior Task Lanes, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    Florida
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Lakeland
    Warrior Tasks
    Palatka
    78th Training Division
    993rd
    COVID-19
    Operation Ready Warrior
    ORW
    Transportation Medium Truck Company

