U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct fire team Army Warrior Task lanes. Scenes include mission briefing, movement drills, interacting with local nationals, searching a suspected hostile actor, reacting to contact, artillery simulator explosions, treating a casualty and a firefight.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764884
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-SX453-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107961575
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|LAKELAND, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PALATKA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ORW: Fire Team Army Warrior Task Lanes, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
