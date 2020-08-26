Life Jacket Fashion Show

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers and volunteers at Alum Creek Lake in Ohio do a terrific job showcasing the different styles of life jackets in this video. Life jackets come in many different styles, sizes, and colors. Choose the right one for you and your activity and Please Wear It. Learn more at PleaseWearIt.com and remember, Life Jackets Worn...Nobody Mourns.