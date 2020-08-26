Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life Jacket Fashion Show

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Pamela Doty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Water Safety

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers and volunteers at Alum Creek Lake in Ohio do a terrific job showcasing the different styles of life jackets in this video. Life jackets come in many different styles, sizes, and colors. Choose the right one for you and your activity and Please Wear It. Learn more at PleaseWearIt.com and remember, Life Jackets Worn...Nobody Mourns.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 15:51
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life Jacket Fashion Show, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Life Jackets
    Water Safety
    park rangers

