Life Jacket Fashion Show

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers and volunteers at Alum Creek Lake in Ohio do a terrific job showcasing the different styles of life jackets in this video. Life jackets come in many different styles, sizes, and colors. Choose the right one for you and your activity and Please Wear It. Learn more at PleaseWearIt.com and remember, Life Jackets Worn...Nobody Mourns.
|08.26.2020
|08.26.2020 15:51
|PSA
|00:01:15
