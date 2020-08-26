Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District 8 Women's Equality Day

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard 8th District recognizes women serving in the Coast Guard for Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2020. On August 26, 1920, 100 years ago, the U.S. Secretary of State signed and certified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which allowed everyone to vote regardless of their sex. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District 8 Women's Equality Day, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    women's equality day

