District 8 Women's Equality Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764875" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard 8th District recognizes women serving in the Coast Guard for Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2020. On August 26, 1920, 100 years ago, the U.S. Secretary of State signed and certified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which allowed everyone to vote regardless of their sex. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)