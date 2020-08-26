District 8 Women's Equality Day

Coast Guard 8th District recognizes women serving in the Coast Guard for Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2020. On August 26, 1920, 100 years ago, the U.S. Secretary of State signed and certified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which allowed everyone to vote regardless of their sex. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)
