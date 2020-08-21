Celebrating Women's Equality

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command highlights Women's Equality Day's significance on August 26th, 2020, commemorating the addition of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. Since the 19th Amendment passage, women have made great strides for equality across our society and our Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Bianka Lathan, and Staff Sgt. David Graves)