Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Celebrating Women's Equality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Bianka Lathan 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command highlights Women's Equality Day's significance on August 26th, 2020, commemorating the addition of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. Since the 19th Amendment passage, women have made great strides for equality across our society and our Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Bianka Lathan, and Staff Sgt. David Graves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764864
    VIRIN: 200821-O-ZS229-706
    Filename: DOD_107961190
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Women's Equality, by Bianka Lathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    First Team
    19th Amendment
    Celebrating Women's Equality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT