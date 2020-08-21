Celebrating Women's Equality

Brig. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command highlights Women's Equality Day's significance on August 26th, 2020, commemorating the addition of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. Since the 19th Amendment passage, women have made great strides for equality across our society and our Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Bianka Lathan, and Staff Sgt. David Graves)
