Video story on the completion of Red Flag - Rescue 20-2 hosted at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Red Flag - Rescue is the world's premier joint Combat Search and Rescue training exercise designed for high-end readiness in a deployed environment. (Footage by Senior Airman Kayla Palmer, Senior Airman Blake Gonzales, Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert, and Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales.)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 13:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764848
|VIRIN:
|200826-F-FZ485-864
|Filename:
|DOD_107961056
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RF-R 20-2 Wrap Up Vid_25 Aug 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
