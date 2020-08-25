Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-R 20-2 Wrap Up Vid_25 Aug 2020

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Video story on the completion of Red Flag - Rescue 20-2 hosted at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Red Flag - Rescue is the world's premier joint Combat Search and Rescue training exercise designed for high-end readiness in a deployed environment. (Footage by Senior Airman Kayla Palmer, Senior Airman Blake Gonzales, Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert, and Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales.)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764848
    VIRIN: 200826-F-FZ485-864
    Filename: DOD_107961056
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-R 20-2 Wrap Up Vid_25 Aug 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

