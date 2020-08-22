Oregon Army National Guard assists with Eastern Oregon forest firefighting operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of wild fire operations and interview of Oregon Army National Guard officer, 2nd. Lt. Nolan Rader, from G/1-189 Aviation (MEDEVAC) out of Salem, Oregon. The helicopters landed in Madras Municipal Airport to help assist with aerial water drops as well as possible medivac operations. The four helicopters are activated for a two week span assisting the Oregon Department of Forestry and local agencies with forest fires that are currently taking place in Eastern Oregon. Aug. 25, 2020. (Oregon National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs, and interview footage courteousy of Al Devos & Javin Dimmick)