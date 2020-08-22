B-roll of wild fire operations and interview of Oregon Army National Guard officer, 2nd. Lt. Nolan Rader, from G/1-189 Aviation (MEDEVAC) out of Salem, Oregon. The helicopters landed in Madras Municipal Airport to help assist with aerial water drops as well as possible medivac operations. The four helicopters are activated for a two week span assisting the Oregon Department of Forestry and local agencies with forest fires that are currently taking place in Eastern Oregon. Aug. 25, 2020. (Oregon National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs, and interview footage courteousy of Al Devos & Javin Dimmick)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764840
|VIRIN:
|200825-Z-CM403-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107960989
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|MADRAS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oregon Army National Guard assists with Eastern Oregon forest firefighting operations, by TSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
