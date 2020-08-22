Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Army National Guard assists with Eastern Oregon forest firefighting operations

    MADRAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-roll of wild fire operations and interview of Oregon Army National Guard officer, 2nd. Lt. Nolan Rader, from G/1-189 Aviation (MEDEVAC) out of Salem, Oregon. The helicopters landed in Madras Municipal Airport to help assist with aerial water drops as well as possible medivac operations. The four helicopters are activated for a two week span assisting the Oregon Department of Forestry and local agencies with forest fires that are currently taking place in Eastern Oregon. Aug. 25, 2020. (Oregon National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs, and interview footage courteousy of Al Devos & Javin Dimmick)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764840
    VIRIN: 200825-Z-CM403-001
    Filename: DOD_107960989
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: MADRAS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard assists with Eastern Oregon forest firefighting operations, by TSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    madras
    oregon
    blackhawk
    NGB
    fires
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    B-roll
    ORNG
    G/1-189 AV

