    Cobra Gold 2020

    THAILAND

    04.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory boyd  

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine participate in Exercise Cobra Gold in the Kingdom of Thailand. Exercise Cobra Gold demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States to their long-standing alliance, promotes regional partnerships and advances security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764838
    VIRIN: 040620-M-DW556-0001
    Filename: DOD_107960966
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: TH
    USMC
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    Marines
    Training

