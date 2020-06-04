Cobra Gold 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764838" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine participate in Exercise Cobra Gold in the Kingdom of Thailand. Exercise Cobra Gold demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States to their long-standing alliance, promotes regional partnerships and advances security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.