US Army’s response force in Europe tests their readiness during Exercise Saber Junction 20

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764829" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Exercise Saber Junction 20 brings together six NATO Allies and three partners in Germany to test the readiness of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, the US Army’s response force in Europe, from 3 to 27 August 2020.



The exercise sees the 173rd Airborne Brigade quickly mass troops via airborne infiltration and attack objectives. Participating nations include Albania, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Republic of Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Ukraine and the United States. To keep participants safe, the US Army conducts regular COVID-19 tests throughout the exercise area.



Footage includes shots of Romanian and Georgian troops defending positions while US soldiers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade simulated attacks, and interviews with US and Georgian officers.



SHOTLIST



1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – US SOLDIER PUTTING ON NIGHT VISION GLASSES



2. (00:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIERS MANNING FIGHTING POSITION



3. (00:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – US OPPOSING FORCE SOLDIER IN AN ARMOURED PERSONNEL CARRIER



4. (00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – GEORGIAN SOLDIERS RUNNING ACROSS A STREET



5. (00:41) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE SOLDIERS



6. (00:57) MEDIUM SHOT – US SOLDIER HOLDING AN ANTI-TANK MISSILE



7. (01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE MOVING AND FIRING WEAPONS



8. (01:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE CARRYING JAVELIN ANTI-TANK MISSILES



9. (01:44) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE ATTACKING AN OBJECTIVE



10. (02:10) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE FIRING WEAPONS AND MOVING



11. (02:25) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE ATTACKING AN OBJECTIVE



12. (02:48) CLOSE-UP SHOT – US SOLDIER TAKING COVER



13. (02:50) MEDIUM SHOT – GEORGIAN SOLDIER LOADING AND FIRING A WEAPON



14. (02:55) MEDIUM SHOT – GEORGIAN SOLDIER TAKING COVER IN A HOUSE



15. (02:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – GEORGIAN SOLDIERS FIRING WEAPONS FROM A HOUSE



16. (03:25) WIDE SHOT – CH-47 CHINOOK HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER APPROACHING A LANDING ZONE



17. (03:28) WIDE SHOT – UH-60 BLACKHAWK UTILITY HELICOPTER



18. (03:33) WIDE SHOT - CH-47 CHINOOK HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER



19. (03:39) WIDE SHOT - UH-60 BLACKHAWK UTILITY HELICOPTER



20. (03:54) WIDE SHOT – US OPPOSING FORCE SOLDIERS MAN A DEFENSIVE POSITION



21. (03:58) WIDE SHOT – US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE ADVANCING ON AN OBJECTIVE



22. (04:02) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE ATTACKING AN OBJECTIVE



23. (04:26) CLOSE-UP SHOT – US SOLDIER TALKING ON THE RADIO



24. (04:32) CLOSE-UP SHOT – ROMANIAN SHOULDER PATCH



25. (04:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIERS TAKING COVER IN THE WOODS



26. (04:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIER AIMING A SNIPER RIFLE FROM A TOWER



27. (05:05) MEDIUM SHOT – ROMANIAN SOLDIERS TAKING DEFENSIVE POSITIONS ON A ROOFTOP



28. (05:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – GEORGIAN SOLDIERS TAKING COVER AND GUARDING A HOUSE



29. (05:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – US SOLDIERS LAUNCH A PUMA UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE



30. (05:52) VARIOUS SHOTS – US SOLDIERS CONTROLLING A PUMA



31. (06:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – US AIR DEFENCE SOLDIERS PREPARING A SHOULDER-LAUNCHED ANTI-AIR MISSILE



32. (06:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS GETTING TESTED FOR COVID-19



33. (07:11) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN RYAN LEE, COMMANDER, BATTLE COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 503RD REGIMENT, 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, US ARMY

“Saber Junction, the exercise itself is important because it tests our strategic relationships and our friendships that we have here in Germany. Specifically, it gives us an opportunity to cross-train and cross new technologies in response to contingency operations as we are forward deployed here in Europe.”



34. (07:25) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN RYAN LEE, COMMANDER, BATTLE COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 503RD REGIMENT, 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, US ARMY

“The rules and responsibilities for the 173rd being forward-stationed in Europe allow us to rapidly respond to contingency operations in the theatre. We have the ability to rapidly mass and build combat power throughout the Mediterranean as well as some other areas of interest that our nation requires our effort.”



35. (07:40) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN RYAN LEE, COMMANDER, BATTLE COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 503RD REGIMENT, 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, US ARMY

“By having a forward stage ready response force, it allows us and our partners to be rest assured that the United States is here to stay and that we're committed allies and partners going forward.”



36. (07:50) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - 1ST LIEUTENANT ICHKITI, GEORGIAN ARMY

“It’s going to be a good experience for myself and my soldiers to see how the allies work, especially the US military and also all the other militaries who are participating in this exercise.”