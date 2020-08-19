Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army’s response force in Europe tests their readiness during Exercise Saber Junction 20

    GERMANY

    08.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Exercise Saber Junction 20 brings together six NATO Allies and three partners in Germany to test the readiness of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, the US Army’s response force in Europe, from 3 to 27 August 2020.

    The exercise sees the 173rd Airborne Brigade quickly mass troops via airborne infiltration and attack objectives. Participating nations include Albania, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Republic of Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Ukraine and the United States. To keep participants safe, the US Army conducts regular COVID-19 tests throughout the exercise area.

    Footage includes shots of Romanian and Georgian troops defending positions while US soldiers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade simulated attacks, and interviews with US and Georgian officers.

    SHOTLIST

    1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – US SOLDIER PUTTING ON NIGHT VISION GLASSES

    2. (00:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIERS MANNING FIGHTING POSITION

    3. (00:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – US OPPOSING FORCE SOLDIER IN AN ARMOURED PERSONNEL CARRIER

    4. (00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – GEORGIAN SOLDIERS RUNNING ACROSS A STREET

    5. (00:41) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE SOLDIERS

    6. (00:57) MEDIUM SHOT – US SOLDIER HOLDING AN ANTI-TANK MISSILE

    7. (01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE MOVING AND FIRING WEAPONS

    8. (01:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE CARRYING JAVELIN ANTI-TANK MISSILES

    9. (01:44) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE ATTACKING AN OBJECTIVE

    10. (02:10) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE FIRING WEAPONS AND MOVING

    11. (02:25) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE ATTACKING AN OBJECTIVE

    12. (02:48) CLOSE-UP SHOT – US SOLDIER TAKING COVER

    13. (02:50) MEDIUM SHOT – GEORGIAN SOLDIER LOADING AND FIRING A WEAPON

    14. (02:55) MEDIUM SHOT – GEORGIAN SOLDIER TAKING COVER IN A HOUSE

    15. (02:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – GEORGIAN SOLDIERS FIRING WEAPONS FROM A HOUSE

    16. (03:25) WIDE SHOT – CH-47 CHINOOK HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER APPROACHING A LANDING ZONE

    17. (03:28) WIDE SHOT – UH-60 BLACKHAWK UTILITY HELICOPTER

    18. (03:33) WIDE SHOT - CH-47 CHINOOK HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER

    19. (03:39) WIDE SHOT - UH-60 BLACKHAWK UTILITY HELICOPTER

    20. (03:54) WIDE SHOT – US OPPOSING FORCE SOLDIERS MAN A DEFENSIVE POSITION

    21. (03:58) WIDE SHOT – US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE ADVANCING ON AN OBJECTIVE

    22. (04:02) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY 173RD AIRBORNE ATTACKING AN OBJECTIVE

    23. (04:26) CLOSE-UP SHOT – US SOLDIER TALKING ON THE RADIO

    24. (04:32) CLOSE-UP SHOT – ROMANIAN SHOULDER PATCH

    25. (04:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIERS TAKING COVER IN THE WOODS

    26. (04:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIER AIMING A SNIPER RIFLE FROM A TOWER

    27. (05:05) MEDIUM SHOT – ROMANIAN SOLDIERS TAKING DEFENSIVE POSITIONS ON A ROOFTOP

    28. (05:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – GEORGIAN SOLDIERS TAKING COVER AND GUARDING A HOUSE

    29. (05:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – US SOLDIERS LAUNCH A PUMA UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE

    30. (05:52) VARIOUS SHOTS – US SOLDIERS CONTROLLING A PUMA

    31. (06:04) VARIOUS SHOTS – US AIR DEFENCE SOLDIERS PREPARING A SHOULDER-LAUNCHED ANTI-AIR MISSILE

    32. (06:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS GETTING TESTED FOR COVID-19

    33. (07:11) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN RYAN LEE, COMMANDER, BATTLE COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 503RD REGIMENT, 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, US ARMY
    “Saber Junction, the exercise itself is important because it tests our strategic relationships and our friendships that we have here in Germany. Specifically, it gives us an opportunity to cross-train and cross new technologies in response to contingency operations as we are forward deployed here in Europe.”

    34. (07:25) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN RYAN LEE, COMMANDER, BATTLE COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 503RD REGIMENT, 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, US ARMY
    “The rules and responsibilities for the 173rd being forward-stationed in Europe allow us to rapidly respond to contingency operations in the theatre. We have the ability to rapidly mass and build combat power throughout the Mediterranean as well as some other areas of interest that our nation requires our effort.”

    35. (07:40) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN RYAN LEE, COMMANDER, BATTLE COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 503RD REGIMENT, 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, US ARMY
    “By having a forward stage ready response force, it allows us and our partners to be rest assured that the United States is here to stay and that we're committed allies and partners going forward.”

    36. (07:50) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - 1ST LIEUTENANT ICHKITI, GEORGIAN ARMY
    “It’s going to be a good experience for myself and my soldiers to see how the allies work, especially the US military and also all the other militaries who are participating in this exercise.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764829
    VIRIN: 200819-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_107960858
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO exercise Saber Junction 20 173rd Airborne Brigade

