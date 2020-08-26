Members with the 502nd Operations Support Squadron weather flight monitor the weather and provide resource protection support for aviators into the 502nd Air Base Wing, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. They take hourly weather observations issuing mission execution forecasts and issues watch warnings and advisories. As part of the notifications phase of any storm, it’s their job to monitor the tropics and the national hurricane center and other government agencies for tropical cyclone development either in the Atlantic Basin or the Gulf of Mexico to determine if leadership should be notified of any impact to Joint Base San Antonio.
This work, 502OSS monitors the Gulf of Mexico and beyond for trouble, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS
