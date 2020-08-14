Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The American Dream

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong, Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson and Cpl. Dylan Walters

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pvt. Sandeep Bista, a Marine with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, reflects on his life in Southern Asia and how he came to America to be a United States Marine on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Walters and Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

