Coast Guard captains share experiences for Women’s Equality Day 2020

Capt. Eva Van Camp, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, and Capt. Zeita Merchant, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector New York, share their experiences for a video honoring Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, 2020. The day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, but also offers the chance to reflect on the unique and vital contributions of women to the service, and society at large. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower and Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)