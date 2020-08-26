Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard captains share experiences for Women’s Equality Day 2020

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower and Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Capt. Eva Van Camp, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, and Capt. Zeita Merchant, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector New York, share their experiences for a video honoring Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, 2020. The day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, but also offers the chance to reflect on the unique and vital contributions of women to the service, and society at large. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower and Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard captains share experiences for Women’s Equality Day 2020, by PO3 John Hightower and PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    women's equality day
    coast guard
    weeklyvideos

