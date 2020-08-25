Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Laura

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flies a mission into Hurricane Laura from Charleston International Airport, S.C. Aug. 25, 2020. The Hurricane Hunters flew their specially equipped WC-130J Super Hercules into tropical systems to collect data for the National Hurricane Center to use to create more accurate forecast models. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764809
    VIRIN: 200825-F-KV687-1002
    Filename: DOD_107960540
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Laura, by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Gulf of Mexico
    Keesler AFB
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Laura
    403rd wing
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    Weather Ready
    Hurricane Laura

