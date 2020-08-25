Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Laura

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flies a mission into Hurricane Laura from Charleston International Airport, S.C. Aug. 25, 2020. The Hurricane Hunters flew their specially equipped WC-130J Super Hercules into tropical systems to collect data for the National Hurricane Center to use to create more accurate forecast models. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)