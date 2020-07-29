Broll footage and audio of Capt Perkins Change of Command on July 29th 2020 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764805
|VIRIN:
|200729-D-GW628-671
|Filename:
|DOD_107960481
|Length:
|00:18:03
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Capt Perkins Change of Command July 29 2020, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT