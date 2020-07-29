Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt Perkins Change of Command July 29 2020

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    07.29.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Broll footage and audio of Capt Perkins Change of Command on July 29th 2020 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764805
    VIRIN: 200729-D-GW628-671
    Filename: DOD_107960481
    Length: 00:18:03
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt Perkins Change of Command July 29 2020, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

