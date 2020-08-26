USARAF Command Video 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USARAF/SETAF provides mission command, protects the force, sets the theater, conducts security force assistance, and supports joint and international partners in order to achieve USAFRICOM and U.S. Army Campaign Plan objectives. On order, serves as the JTF-HQ in support of USAFRICOM contingency operations.