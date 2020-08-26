USARAF Command Video 2020

USARAF/SETAF provides mission command, protects the force, sets the theater, conducts security force assistance, and supports joint and international partners in order to achieve USAFRICOM and U.S. Army Campaign Plan objectives. On order, serves as the JTF-HQ in support of USAFRICOM contingency operations.
