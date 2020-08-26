Senior Airman Kadaija Hill, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group physical therapy technician, shares how those stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, can be seen for PT needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 04:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764798
|VIRIN:
|200826-F-OS175-0551
|Filename:
|DOD_107960457
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Determined Airman helps others, while forging future path, by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
