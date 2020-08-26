Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Determined Airman helps others, while forging future path

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kadaija Hill, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group physical therapy technician, shares how those stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, can be seen for PT needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 04:27
