    Chop and Drag | TF KM20 Combat Engineers repair airfield in Peleliu

    PALAU

    08.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers, with Task Force Koa Moana (TF KM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), clear vegetation and fill pot holes during an airfield repair project in Peleliu, Republic of Palau, Aug 3, 2020. Marines and Sailors with TF KM20, are conducting engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September of 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. TF KM20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. The Koa Moana task force has taken extensive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of U.S. service members and Palauan citizens participating in TF KM20 is an enduring priority. Prior to deploying, all exercise members participated in a three-week quarantine. After arriving in Palau, the Marines and Sailors remain quarantined for an additional 14 days. To date, all members deployed as part of TF KM20 tested negative for COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 23:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764781
    VIRIN: 200804-M-EA576-1002
    Filename: DOD_107960250
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chop and Drag | TF KM20 Combat Engineers repair airfield in Peleliu, by Sgt Stephanie Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat engineers
    I MEF
    Partnership
    Pacific Marines
    I MIG
    INDOPACOM
    TF KM20
    KO MOANA

